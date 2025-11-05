ENPH underperforms with a -1.69 decrease in share price

While Enphase Energy Inc has underperformed by -1.69%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ENPH fell by -57.76%, with highs and lows ranging from $89.95 to $29.43, whereas the simple moving average fell by -36.72% in the last 200 days.

On October 29, 2025, TD Cowen Reiterated Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH) to Hold. A report published by Mizuho on October 23, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for ENPH. Evercore ISI also rated ENPH shares as ‘In-line’, setting a target price of $40 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 07, 2025. Johnson Rice July 30, 2025d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Accumulate’ for ENPH, as published in its report on July 30, 2025. TD Cowen’s report from July 23, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $40 for ENPH shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.76%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Enphase Energy Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 20.31% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.88, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ENPH is recording 8.12M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.94%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.98%, with a loss of -20.95% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $36.72, showing growth from the present price of $29.01, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ENPH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Enphase Energy Inc Shares?

The Solar market is dominated by Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) based in the USA. When comparing Enphase Energy Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 20.07, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 53.75%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.75%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.