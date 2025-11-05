Do investors need to be concerned about Vistra Corp (VST)?

While Vistra Corp has underperformed by -3.78%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VST rose by 34.72%, with highs and lows ranging from $219.82 to $90.51, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 9.36% in the last 200 days.

On October 28, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking Vistra Corp (NYSE: VST) recommending Overweight. A report published by TD Cowen on October 16, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for VST. Jefferies also Downgraded VST shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $230 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 23, 2025. Scotiabank Initiated an Sector Outperform rating on September 22, 2025, and assigned a price target of $256. Daiwa Securities September 17, 2025d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for VST, as published in its report on September 17, 2025. Melius’s report from August 20, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $295 for VST shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Strong Buy’.

Analysis of Vistra Corp (VST)

The current dividend for VST investors is set at $0.90 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 10.66%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Vistra Corp’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 45.85% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and VST is recording an average volume of 4.56M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.69%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.84%, with a loss of -2.54% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $239.59, showing growth from the present price of $185.74, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VST is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Vistra Corp Shares?

Vistra Corp (VST) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Utilities – Independent Power Producers market. When comparing Vistra Corp shares with other companies under Utilities, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 29.47, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -8.08%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 92.65% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.