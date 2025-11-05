Corsair Gaming Inc (CRSR)’s stock performance: a year in review

While Corsair Gaming Inc has underperformed by -7.27%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CRSR rose by 13.77%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.02 to $5.64, whereas the simple moving average fell by -15.78% in the last 200 days.

On October 08, 2025, Craig Hallum started tracking Corsair Gaming Inc (NASDAQ: CRSR) recommending Buy. A report published by B. Riley Securities on October 02, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for CRSR. Barclays also rated CRSR shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $21 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 09, 2023. Wedbush July 31, 2023d the rating to Outperform on July 31, 2023, and set its price target from $17.50 to $21. Goldman initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for CRSR, as published in its report on April 17, 2023. Wedbush’s report from February 06, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $17 for CRSR shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Wedbush also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Corsair Gaming Inc (CRSR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 22.51%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Corsair Gaming Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -13.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.75, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CRSR is recording an average volume of 712.69K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.03%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.64%, with a loss of -9.83% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.00, showing growth from the present price of $7.52, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CRSR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Corsair Gaming Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 57.46%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 36.27% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.