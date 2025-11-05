CommScope Holding Company Inc COMM’s stock price falss traction on Tuesday

While CommScope Holding Company Inc has underperformed by -1.24%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, COMM rose by 205.76%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.93 to $2.94, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 76.12% in the last 200 days.

On August 07, 2025, BofA Securities Upgraded CommScope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ: COMM) to Buy. A report published by Raymond James on August 05, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for COMM. Morgan Stanley also Upgraded COMM shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $17 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 05, 2025. Wolfe Research initiated its ‘Peer Perform’ rating for COMM, as published in its report on July 08, 2025. JP Morgan’s report from January 14, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $5 for COMM shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of CommScope Holding Company Inc (COMM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 50.59%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of CommScope Holding Company Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.61, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and COMM is recording an average volume of 6.97M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.69%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.86%, with a loss of -0.25% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $18.00, showing growth from the present price of $15.93, which can serve as yet another indication of whether COMM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze CommScope Holding Company Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.01%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 88.78% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.