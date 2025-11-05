Cidara Therapeutics Inc (CDTX) requires closer examination

While Cidara Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -2.28%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CDTX rose by 273.47%, with highs and lows ranging from $121.21 to $12.74, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 117.72% in the last 200 days.

On October 16, 2025, Morgan Stanley started tracking Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CDTX) recommending Overweight. A report published by JP Morgan on October 10, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for CDTX. H.C. Wainwright also rated CDTX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $41 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 18, 2025. Citizens JMP Initiated an Mkt Outperform rating on March 12, 2025, and assigned a price target of $46. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for CDTX, as published in its report on January 27, 2025. RBC Capital Mkts’s report from December 13, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $34 for CDTX shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Guggenheim also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Cidara Therapeutics Inc (CDTX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -100.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -37.05% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 16.45, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CDTX is registering an average volume of 827.11K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.66%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.42%, with a loss of -4.52% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $164.50, showing growth from the present price of $100.39, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CDTX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cidara Therapeutics Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 23.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 87.59% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.