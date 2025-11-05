CarParts.com Inc (PRTS)’s stock chart: A technical perspective

While CarParts.com Inc has underperformed by -4.79%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PRTS fell by -41.65%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.42 to $0.64, whereas the simple moving average fell by -27.98% in the last 200 days.

On March 06, 2025, Craig Hallum Upgraded CarParts.com Inc (NASDAQ: PRTS) to Buy. A report published by Lake Street on March 04, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for PRTS. ROTH Capital also rated PRTS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $17 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 09, 2020. DA Davidson Initiated an Buy rating on September 01, 2020, and assigned a price target of $19. Craig Hallum initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for PRTS, as published in its report on January 08, 2020. Barrington Research’s report from September 13, 2018 suggests a price prediction of $5 for PRTS shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. ROTH Capital also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of CarParts.com Inc (PRTS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 5.32%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

CarParts.com Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -64.24% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.38, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and PRTS is registering an average volume of 983.56K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.75%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.87%, with a loss of -7.53% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.10, showing growth from the present price of $0.63, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PRTS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze CarParts.com Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 25.33%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 38.91% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.