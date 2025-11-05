Can you still get a good price for Sanmina Corp (SANM) Shares at this point?

While Sanmina Corp has overperformed by 16.56%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SANM rose by 116.18%, with highs and lows ranging from $160.25 to $63.67, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 66.85% in the last 200 days.

On January 29, 2025, BofA Securities Upgraded Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ: SANM) to Neutral. A report published by Craig Hallum on April 30, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for SANM. Fox Advisors also rated SANM shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $80 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 06, 2024. BofA Securities Initiated an Underperform rating on December 15, 2023, and assigned a price target of $45. Sidoti November 08, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for SANM, as published in its report on November 08, 2022. Sidoti also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Sanmina Corp (SANM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3.91%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Sanmina Corp’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 10.38% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.02, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and SANM is recording an average volume of 741.46K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.28%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.18%, with a gain of 21.27% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $188.33, showing growth from the present price of $163.58, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SANM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sanmina Corp Shares?

Sanmina Corp (SANM) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Electronic Components market. When comparing Sanmina Corp shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 36.68, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -19.38%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.45%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 101.04% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.