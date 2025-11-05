Can you still get a good price for American Superconductor Corp (AMSC) Shares at this point?

While American Superconductor Corp has underperformed by -7.16%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AMSC rose by 128.54%, with highs and lows ranging from $70.49 to $13.98, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 51.91% in the last 200 days.

On June 03, 2022, ROTH Capital started tracking American Superconductor Corp (NASDAQ: AMSC) recommending Buy. A report published by Canaccord Genuity on November 06, 2020, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for AMSC. Canaccord Genuity also rated AMSC shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $13 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 24, 2020. B. Riley FBR Inc. Initiated an Neutral rating on July 06, 2018, and assigned a price target of $7. FBR & Co. July 21, 2017d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for AMSC, as published in its report on July 21, 2017. Rodman & Renshaw’s report from April 28, 2017 suggests a price prediction of $7.50 for AMSC shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. FBR & Co. also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of American Superconductor Corp (AMSC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 79.59%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

American Superconductor Corp’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 6.41% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.63, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and AMSC has an average volume of 1.11M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.40%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.19%, with a loss of -2.71% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $63.75, showing growth from the present price of $56.29, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AMSC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze American Superconductor Corp Shares?

Specialty Industrial Machinery giant American Superconductor Corp (AMSC) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing American Superconductor Corp shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 142.54, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 339.32%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.36%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 73.29% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.