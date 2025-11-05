BlackBerry Ltd (BB) stock analysis: A simple moving average approach

While BlackBerry Ltd has underperformed by -2.71%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BB rose by 23.54%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.24 to $2.24, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 12.03% in the last 200 days.

On October 03, 2025, TD Securities Downgraded BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) to Hold. A report published by TD Securities on December 20, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for BB. RBC Capital Mkts Reiterated the rating as Sector Perform on December 21, 2023, but set its price target from $4.50 to $4. CIBC May 18, 2023d its ‘Sector Underperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for BB, as published in its report on May 18, 2023. TD Securities’s report from March 31, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $4 for BB shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Robert W. Baird also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of BlackBerry Ltd (BB)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -10.62%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of BlackBerry Ltd’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 2.66% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and BB is recording an average volume of 9.73M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.69%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.96%, with a loss of -3.51% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.06, showing growth from the present price of $4.67, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze BlackBerry Ltd Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.26%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 48.46% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.