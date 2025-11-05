Are Turning Point Brands Inc (TPB) shares a good deal now?

While Turning Point Brands Inc has overperformed by 1.64%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TPB rose by 58.37%, with highs and lows ranging from $104.76 to $47.53, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 24.04% in the last 200 days.

On August 01, 2025, Needham started tracking Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE: TPB) recommending Hold. A report published by Alliance Global Partners on March 03, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for TPB. Oppenheimer also rated TPB shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $65 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 14, 2024. ROTH MKM Initiated an Buy rating on September 19, 2024, and assigned a price target of $50. The Benchmark Company initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for TPB, as published in its report on June 06, 2023. Barclays’s report from October 10, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $22 for TPB shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal Weight’ rating. B. Riley Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Turning Point Brands Inc (TPB)

With TPB’s current dividend of $0.29 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.48%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Turning Point Brands Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 26.05% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.52, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and TPB has an average volume of 375.17K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.88%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.66%, with a gain of 7.12% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $107.75, showing growth from the present price of $95.18, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TPB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Turning Point Brands Inc Shares?

Tobacco giant Turning Point Brands Inc (TPB) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Turning Point Brands Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 39.79, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 15.98%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.17%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.04% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.