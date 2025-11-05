Are Polaris Inc (PII) shares a good deal now?

While Polaris Inc has underperformed by -2.50%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PII rose by 11.09%, with highs and lows ranging from $75.25 to $30.92, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 32.49% in the last 200 days.

On October 01, 2025, Citigroup Upgraded Polaris Inc (NYSE: PII) to Neutral. A report published by Robert W. Baird on April 04, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for PII. Citigroup also Downgraded PII shares as ‘Sell’, setting a target price of $33 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 20, 2025. Morgan Stanley January 21, 2025d the rating to Equal-Weight on January 21, 2025, and set its price target from $81 to $60. KeyBanc Capital Markets January 08, 2025d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Sector Weight’ for PII, as published in its report on January 08, 2025. Robert W. Baird’s report from December 30, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $72 for PII shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. DA Davidson also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Polaris Inc (PII)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of PII’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $2.67 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.92%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Polaris Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -12.15% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.36, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and PII is recording an average volume of 1.36M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.06%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.74%, with a loss of -5.04% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $66.07, showing growth from the present price of $64.01, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PII is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Polaris Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.61%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 104.93% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.