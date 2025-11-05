A year in review: Truecar Inc (TRUE)’s performance in the last year

Within its last year performance, TRUE fell by -41.29%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.62 to $1.05, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 8.50% in the last 200 days.

On October 07, 2025, Needham Downgraded Truecar Inc (NASDAQ: TRUE) to Hold. A report published by Lake Street on May 06, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for TRUE. Lake Street initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for TRUE, as published in its report on October 07, 2024. BTIG Research’s report from August 07, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $3.75 for TRUE shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BTIG Research also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Truecar Inc (TRUE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 12.45%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Truecar Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -23.53% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.51, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and TRUE is recording an average volume of 743.83K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.23%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.20%, with a loss of -4.78% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.35, showing growth from the present price of $2.19, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TRUE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Truecar Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 23.12%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 62.15% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.