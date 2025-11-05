A closer look at Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS)’s stock price trends

While Varonis Systems Inc has underperformed by -2.00%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VRNS fell by -20.44%, with highs and lows ranging from $63.90 to $32.02, whereas the simple moving average fell by -28.27% in the last 200 days.

On August 26, 2025, B. Riley Securities started tracking Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ: VRNS) recommending Buy. A report published by Wells Fargo on August 11, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for VRNS. Jefferies also Upgraded VRNS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $65 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 24, 2025. Morgan Stanley initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for VRNS, as published in its report on March 18, 2025. Robert W. Baird’s report from July 30, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $60 for VRNS shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 9.12%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Varonis Systems Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -22.17% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.81, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and VRNS has an average volume of 2.04M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.87%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.42%, with a loss of -43.89% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $52.94, showing growth from the present price of $35.35, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VRNS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Varonis Systems Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.71%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 100.44% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.