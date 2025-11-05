A closer look at Kohl’s Corp (KSS)’s stock price trends

While Kohl’s Corp has underperformed by -1.77%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KSS rose by 14.74%, with highs and lows ranging from $21.39 to $6.04, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 41.44% in the last 200 days.

On October 15, 2025, BTIG Research started tracking Kohl’s Corp (NYSE: KSS) recommending Neutral. A report published by Citigroup on September 19, 2025, Reiterated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for KSS. Telsey Advisory Group also reiterated KSS shares as ‘Market Perform’, quoting a target price of $16 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 28, 2025. Gordon Haskett August 12, 2025d its ‘Reduce’ rating to ‘Hold’ for KSS, as published in its report on August 12, 2025. Telsey Advisory Group’s report from May 02, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $9 for KSS shares, giving the stock a ‘Market Perform’ rating. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of Kohl’s Corp (KSS)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of KSS’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.88 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -4.98%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Kohl’s Corp’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 5.36% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.19, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and KSS is recording an average volume of 6.26M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.05%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.71%, with a loss of -1.95% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.15, showing decline from the present price of $16.11, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KSS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Kohl’s Corp Shares?

A leading company in the Department Stores sector, Kohl’s Corp (KSS) is based in the USA. When comparing Kohl’s Corp shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 8.79, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 127.74%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.91%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 104.51% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.