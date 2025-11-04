WISeKey International Holding Ltd ADR WKEY’s stock price falss traction on Monday

While WISeKey International Holding Ltd ADR has underperformed by -18.94%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WKEY rose by 52.18%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.80 to $1.61, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 125.69% in the last 200 days.

On December 10, 2021, Maxim Group started tracking WISeKey International Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: WKEY) recommending Buy.

Analysis of WISeKey International Holding Ltd ADR (WKEY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3.35%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

WISeKey International Holding Ltd ADR’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -24.81% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.94, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and WKEY has an average volume of 660.61K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 19.99%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 35.34%, with a gain of 25.73% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.50, showing decline from the present price of $13.78, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WKEY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze WISeKey International Holding Ltd ADR Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 9.63% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.