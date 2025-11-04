Whitefiber Inc (WYFI) shows promising results

While Whitefiber Inc has underperformed by -4.03%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WYFI rose by 101.11%, with highs and lows ranging from $40.75 to $14.01, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 31.40% in the last 200 days.

On October 27, 2025, Needham Reiterated Whitefiber Inc (NASDAQ: WYFI) to Buy. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on October 01, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for WYFI. Roth Capital also rated WYFI shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 02, 2025. Needham Initiated an Buy rating on September 02, 2025, and assigned a price target of $34. Macquarie initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for WYFI, as published in its report on September 02, 2025. Craig Hallum’s report from September 02, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $25 for WYFI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. B. Riley Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Whitefiber Inc (WYFI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 48.23%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Whitefiber Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.41, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and WYFI is recording an average volume of 1.45M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.78%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.40%, with a loss of -11.77% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $39.00, showing growth from the present price of $32.62, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WYFI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Whitefiber Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 74.95%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.33% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.