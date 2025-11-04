What to expect from MOBX’s earnings report this quarter?

Mobix Labs Inc (MOBX)’s stock is trading at $0.78 at the moment marking a rise of 14.65% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -68.62% less than their 52-week high of $2.47, and 33.63% over their 52-week low of $0.58. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -29.46% below the high and +21.54% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, MOBX’s SMA-200 is $0.9060.

Further, it is important to consider MOBX stock ratios, particularly its price-to-sales ratio over the past twelve months, which stands at 4.28.MOBX’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 97.61, resulting in an 195.82 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Mobix Labs Inc (MOBX) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Mobix Labs Inc (NASDAQ: MOBX) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Mobix Labs Inc (MOBX). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 27.68% of shares. A total of 23 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 15.04% of its stock and 20.79% of its float.

Jun 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holding total of 493.0 shares that make 0.84% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.38 million.

The securities firm Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 147.53 shares of MOBX, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.25%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 0.11 million.

An overview of Mobix Labs Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Mobix Labs Inc (MOBX) traded 1,432,702 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.8013 and price change of -0.2199. With the moving average of $0.8998 and a price change of -0.0837, about 1,903,195 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, MOBX’s 100-day average volume is 1,151,262 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.8763 and a price change of +0.1201.