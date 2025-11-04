Was QuantumScape Corp (QS)’s session last reading good?

While QuantumScape Corp has underperformed by -12.09%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, QS rose by 212.33%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.07 to $3.40, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 115.52% in the last 200 days.

On April 10, 2025, UBS Downgraded QuantumScape Corp (NYSE: QS) to Sell. A report published by HSBC Securities on November 19, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for QS. Deutsche Bank also rated QS shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 10, 2024. William Blair initiated its ‘Mkt Perform’ rating for QS, as published in its report on December 18, 2023. HSBC Securities’s report from December 04, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $4.70 for QS shares, giving the stock a ‘Reduce’ rating. Evercore ISI also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of QuantumScape Corp (QS)

One of the most important indicators of QuantumScape Corp’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -38.65% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 21.14, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and QS is recording 40.02M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.32%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.43%, with a loss of -0.43% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.93, showing decline from the present price of $16.21, which can serve as yet another indication of whether QS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze QuantumScape Corp Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 27.08%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 26.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.