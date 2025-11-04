Understanding SAGT’s book value per share for better investment insights

In the current trading session, Sagtec Global Ltd’s (SAGT) stock is trading at the price of $2.17, a gain of 15.12% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -65.22% less than its 52-week high of $6.24 and 44.67% better than its 52-week low of $1.50. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -0.90% below the high and +27.33% above the low.

It is also essential to consider SAGT stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 1.49 for the last year.SAGT’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 2.07, resulting in an 33.22 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Sagtec Global Ltd (SAGT) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Sagtec Global Ltd (NASDAQ: SAGT) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Sagtec Global Ltd (SAGT). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 81.00% of shares. A total of 5 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 1.68% of its stock and 8.82% of its float.

Jul 31, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Unified Series Trust-Auer Growth Fund holding total of 80.0 shares that make 0.63% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.18 million.

An overview of Sagtec Global Ltd’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Sagtec Global Ltd (SAGT) traded 862,308 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.9410 and price change of +0.1900. With the moving average of $2.0327 and a price change of +0.2700, about 405,349 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, SAGT’s 100-day average volume is 298,431 shares, alongside a moving average of $2.0780 and a price change of -0.3900.