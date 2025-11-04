Understanding FIG stock ratios for better investment decisions

Currently, Figma Inc’s (FIG) stock is trading at $47.51, marking a fall of -1.37% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -66.76% below its 52-week high of $142.92 and 1.34% above its 52-week low of $46.88. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -33.65% below the high and +3.91% above the low.

As well, it is important to consider FIG stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 26.05.FIG’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 21.20, resulting in an 14.32 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Figma Inc (FIG) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 10 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Hold. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 3.40 in simple terms.

Figma Inc (NYSE: FIG) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Figma Inc (FIG). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 31.31% of shares. A total of 83 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 61.57% of its stock and 89.63% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is AMCAP FUND holding total of 967.7 shares that make 0.24% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 46.75 million.

The securities firm VANGUARD WORLD FUND-Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund holds 893.99 shares of FIG, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.22%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 43.19 million.

An overview of Figma Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Figma Inc (FIG) traded 8,760,975 shares per day, with a moving average of $56.23 and price change of -13.42. With the moving average of $57.01 and a price change of -22.98, about 9,896,922 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days.