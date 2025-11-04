Technical analysis of Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) stock chart patterns

While Fate Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -6.67%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FATE fell by -23.64%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.50 to $0.66, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 7.79% in the last 200 days.

On October 31, 2025, H.C. Wainwright Upgraded Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FATE) to Buy. A report published by Wedbush on October 27, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for FATE. Piper Sandler June 17, 2024d the rating to Overweight on June 17, 2024, and set its price target from $4 to $6. Wells Fargo initiated its ‘Equal Weight’ rating for FATE, as published in its report on March 27, 2023. H.C. Wainwright’s report from January 24, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $7 for FATE shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Wedbush also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -71.84%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Fate Therapeutics Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -52.11% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.04, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and FATE has an average volume of 2.09M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.62%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.77%, with a loss of -18.71% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.65, showing growth from the present price of $1.26, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FATE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Fate Therapeutics Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.97%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 70.54% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.