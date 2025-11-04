T1 Energy Inc’s results are impressive

While T1 Energy Inc has underperformed by -8.06%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TE rose by 32.56%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.31 to $0.92, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 95.22% in the last 200 days.

On October 22, 2025, Needham started tracking T1 Energy Inc (NYSE: TE) recommending Buy. A report published by BTIG Research on December 20, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for TE. Morgan Stanley also Downgraded TE shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $2 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 14, 2023. TD Cowen October 25, 2023d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Market Perform’ for TE, as published in its report on October 25, 2023. Goldman’s report from July 18, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $10 for TE shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of T1 Energy Inc (TE)

To gain a thorough understanding of T1 Energy Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -23.69% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.34, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and TE is recording an average volume of 4.98M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 14.89%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.51%, with a loss of -10.70% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.50, showing growth from the present price of $3.42, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze T1 Energy Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 29.55%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 38.28% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.