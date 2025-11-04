Serve Robotics Inc (SERV) stock analysis: A simple moving average approach

While Serve Robotics Inc has underperformed by -2.42%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SERV fell by -4.37%, with highs and lows ranging from $24.35 to $4.66, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 17.49% in the last 200 days.

On August 27, 2025, Wedbush started tracking Serve Robotics Inc (NASDAQ: SERV) recommending Outperform. A report published by Seaport Research Partners on August 12, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for SERV. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated SERV shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $17 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 22, 2025. Ladenburg Thalmann Initiated an Buy rating on October 28, 2024, and assigned a price target of $16. Northland Capital initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for SERV, as published in its report on October 18, 2024. Seaport Research Partners’s report from October 07, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $12 for SERV shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating.

Analysis of Serve Robotics Inc (SERV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 37.07%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Serve Robotics Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -46.83% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 32.79, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and SERV is recording an average volume of 10.33M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.39%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.88%, with a loss of -9.47% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $18.67, showing growth from the present price of $12.91, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SERV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Serve Robotics Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 23.45%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 25.76% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.