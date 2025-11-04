Results from Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp (BIOX) show risk

While Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp has underperformed by -8.37%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BIOX fell by -69.41%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.44 to $1.20, whereas the simple moving average fell by -52.17% in the last 200 days.

On October 22, 2025, Oppenheimer Downgraded Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp (NASDAQ: BIOX) to Perform. A report published by Canaccord Genuity on September 10, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for BIOX. Canaccord Genuity also rated BIOX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $17 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 19, 2024. ROTH MKM Initiated an Buy rating on July 02, 2024, and assigned a price target of $15. Oppenheimer initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for BIOX, as published in its report on April 06, 2023. Canaccord Genuity’s report from September 30, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $22.50 for BIOX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. ROTH Capital also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp (BIOX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -40.15%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -3.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.72, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and BIOX is recording an average volume of 810.89K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 15.13%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.49%, with a loss of -7.00% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.75, showing growth from the present price of $1.86, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BIOX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 34.53%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 32.19% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.