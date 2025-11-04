RANI’s price-to-sales ratio: Is it a good investment opportunity?

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (RANI)’s stock has witnessed a price hike of 6.05% from the previous close with its current price standing at $2.28. Its current price is -41.08% under its 52-week high of $3.87 and 489.17% more than its 52-week low of $0.39. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -40.08% below the high and +420.73% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, RANI’s SMA-200 is $0.95.

Additionally, it is important to take into account RANI stock ratios, including its price-to-sales ratio, which is 136.56 for the last tewlve months.

How does Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (RANI) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 4 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 5.00 in simple terms.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (RANI): Earnings History

If we examine Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 6/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.18, slashing the consensus of -$0.19. In other words, it beat the consensus by $0.02, resulting in a 7.69% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 6/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.18 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.19. That was a difference of $0.02 and a surprise of 7.69%.

Most analysts expect public companies to report earnings and revenue in line with their projections, but sometimes these figures vary from what they actually expected. In the current quarter, the company had earnings predictions made by 1 different analysts, who are expecting earnings to fall in between the range of -0.09 and -0.09 with an average Earnings Estimate of -0.09 which is in contrast with the last year earnings estimate of -0.24 and also replicates 62.50% growth rate year over year.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RANI) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (RANI). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 5.90% of shares. A total of 45 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 27.64% of its stock and 29.37% of its float.

Jun 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holding total of 518.7 shares that make 1.10% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 1.23 million.

The securities firm VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds 262.83 shares of RANI, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.56%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 0.63 million.

An overview of Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (RANI) traded 51,077,535 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.49 and price change of +1.82. With the moving average of $0.90 and a price change of +1.72, about 20,624,813 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, RANI’s 100-day average volume is 11,419,501 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.71 and a price change of +1.76.