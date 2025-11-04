Quhuo Ltd ADR (QH) requires closer examination

While Quhuo Ltd ADR has underperformed by -14.61%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, QH fell by -99.36%, with highs and lows ranging from $169.07 to $0.92, whereas the simple moving average fell by -98.96% in the last 200 days.

On August 04, 2020, ROTH Capital started tracking Quhuo Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: QH) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Quhuo Ltd ADR (QH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 28.69%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Quhuo Ltd ADR’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 0.62% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.27, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and QH is recording 835.49K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 47.21%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 133.26%, with a loss of -87.06% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Quhuo Ltd ADR Shares?

The Software – Application market is dominated by Quhuo Ltd ADR (QH) based in the China. When comparing Quhuo Ltd ADR shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 0.41, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -667.41%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.11% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.