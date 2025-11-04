Ondas Holdings Inc (ONDS)’s stock price range in the last year

While Ondas Holdings Inc has underperformed by -4.50%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ONDS rose by 140.23%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.70 to $0.57, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 104.06% in the last 200 days.

On October 06, 2025, H.C. Wainwright started tracking Ondas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ONDS) recommending Buy. A report published by Needham on August 19, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ONDS. Ladenburg Thalmann also rated ONDS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $3.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 11, 2023. Northland Capital Initiated an Outperform rating on February 16, 2021, and assigned a price target of $22. Oppenheimer initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for ONDS, as published in its report on December 23, 2020.

Analysis of Ondas Holdings Inc (ONDS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 554.94%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Ondas Holdings Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -81.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 51.45M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ONDS stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.60%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.97%, with a loss of -18.33% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.50, showing growth from the present price of $6.15, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ONDS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ondas Holdings Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.91%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 15.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.