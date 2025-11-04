Lightpath Technologies, Inc (LPTH)’s highs and lows: A closer look at its stock price fluctuations

While Lightpath Technologies, Inc has underperformed by -5.99%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LPTH rose by 131.16%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.69 to $1.40, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 111.41% in the last 200 days.

On April 28, 2025, Craig Hallum started tracking Lightpath Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: LPTH) recommending Buy. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on January 03, 2025, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for LPTH. H.C. Wainwright also rated LPTH shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $5.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 23, 2021. Dougherty & Company initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for LPTH, as published in its report on October 06, 2017. Dougherty & Company’s report from May 05, 2017 suggests a price prediction of $3.50 for LPTH shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Dougherty & Company also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Lightpath Technologies, Inc (LPTH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 41.41%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Lightpath Technologies, Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -37.15% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.91, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and LPTH is recording 1.65M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 13.11%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.45%, with a loss of -3.32% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.62, showing growth from the present price of $8.16, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LPTH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Lightpath Technologies, Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.64%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 28.49% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.