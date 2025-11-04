Kandal M Venture Ltd (FMFC)’s highs and lows: A closer look at its stock price fluctuations

While Kandal M Venture Ltd has underperformed by -21.01%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FMFC fell by -75.23%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.75 to $1.19, whereas the simple moving average fell by -87.58% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Kandal M Venture Ltd (FMFC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 28.52%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Kandal M Venture Ltd’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 76.73% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.72, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 896.33K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for FMFC stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 40.50%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 76.19%, with a loss of -83.23% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Kandal M Venture Ltd Shares?

The USA based company Kandal M Venture Ltd (FMFC) is one of the biggest names in Footwear & Accessories. When comparing Kandal M Venture Ltd shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 94.78, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -224.74%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.07% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.