Is SES AI Corporation (SES) worth investing in despite its undervalued state?

While SES AI Corporation has underperformed by -3.81%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SES rose by 3.65%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.73 to $0.20, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 95.43% in the last 200 days.

On May 20, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) recommending Overweight. Wolfe Research also rated SES shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $1 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 05, 2024. Wolfe Research June 08, 2023d its ‘Peer Perform’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for SES, as published in its report on June 08, 2023. Deutsche Bank also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of SES AI Corporation (SES)

One of the most important indicators of SES AI Corporation’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -34.37% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 12.45, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SES is recording 13.97M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 13.77%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.26%, with a loss of -6.97% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.50, showing decline from the present price of $2.27, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SES is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze SES AI Corporation Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 39.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 17.54% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.