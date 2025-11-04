How is RDHL’s stock performing after recent trades?

So, the stock is trading at a price that is -85.49% less than its 52-week high of $8.75 and 19.81% better than its 52-week low of $1.06. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -37.50% below the high and +8.87% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, RDHL’s SMA-200 is $2.4301.

How does Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR (RDHL) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 0 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Sell. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 0.00 in simple terms.

Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR (RDHL): Earnings History

If we examine Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 12/31/2022, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0, slashing the consensus of $0. In other words, it topped the consensus by $0, resulting in a 0.00% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 12/31/2022, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0 in contrast with the Outlook of $0. That was a difference of $0 and a surprise of 0.00%.

Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ: RDHL) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR (RDHL). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.00% of shares. A total of 16 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 3.17% of its stock and 3.17% of its float.

Sep 30, 2024, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holding total of 41.0 shares that make 0.00% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 51.0.

An overview of Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR (RDHL) traded 1,393,174 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.5845 and price change of -0.5600. With the moving average of $1.6271 and a price change of -0.0500, about 1,739,352 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, RDHL’s 100-day average volume is 1,175,489 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.6680 and a price change of -0.6200.