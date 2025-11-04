Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV)’s stock chart: A technical perspective

While Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR has overperformed by 3.54%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SUPV fell by -13.78%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.49 to $4.54, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 12.39% in the last 200 days.

On November 03, 2025, Citigroup Upgraded Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE: SUPV) to Buy. A report published by JP Morgan on October 28, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for SUPV. JP Morgan also Downgraded SUPV shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 22, 2025. JP Morgan December 12, 2024d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for SUPV, as published in its report on December 12, 2024. BofA Securities’s report from August 08, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $7 for SUPV shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -15.38%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 8.59% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and SUPV is registering an average volume of 2.66M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.40%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.94%, with a gain of 29.12% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.76, showing growth from the present price of $12.86, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SUPV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR Shares?

A giant in the Banks – Regional market, Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV) is based in the Argentina. When comparing Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 17.57, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -38.00%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.03%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 25.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.