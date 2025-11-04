ESS Tech Inc (GWH) deserves closer scrutiny

While ESS Tech Inc has underperformed by -8.47%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GWH fell by -35.71%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.87 to $0.76, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 41.49% in the last 200 days.

On October 10, 2025, Roth Capital Upgraded ESS Tech Inc (NYSE: GWH) to Buy. A report published by ROTH MKM on March 04, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for GWH. Robert W. Baird also Downgraded GWH shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $9 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 14, 2024. ROTH MKM initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for GWH, as published in its report on July 12, 2024. Canaccord Genuity’s report from July 13, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $3.75 for GWH shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Chardan Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of ESS Tech Inc (GWH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 577.59%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of ESS Tech Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -207.48% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.27, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and GWH is recording 8.59M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 28.08%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.95%, with a loss of -22.86% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.75, showing decline from the present price of $3.78, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GWH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ESS Tech Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 47.69%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 3.19% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.