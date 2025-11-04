CSAI’s price-to-free cash flow ratio: What it means for investors

In the current trading session, Cloudastructure Inc’s (CSAI) stock is trading at the price of $1.91, a gain of 2.14% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -96.36% less than its 52-week high of $52.43 and 64.66% better than its 52-week low of $1.16. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -1.55% below the high and +63.79% above the low.

It is also essential to consider CSAI stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 13.32 for the last year.CSAI’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 4.17, resulting in an 4.59 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Cloudastructure Inc (CSAI) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 1 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 5.00 in simple terms.

Cloudastructure Inc (NASDAQ: CSAI) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Cloudastructure Inc (CSAI). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 5.29% of shares. A total of 24 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 3.03% of its stock and 3.20% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is iShares Trust-iShares Micro-Cap ETF holding total of 38.77 shares that make 0.21% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 70339.0.

The securities firm Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 5.48 shares of CSAI, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.03%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 9948.0.

An overview of Cloudastructure Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Cloudastructure Inc (CSAI) traded 2,035,458 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.4625 and price change of +0.3900. With the moving average of $1.4694 and a price change of +0.1000, about 1,024,945 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, CSAI’s 100-day average volume is 686,262 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.6762 and a price change of -0.1000.