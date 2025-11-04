CAPT’s valuation metrics: A comprehensive analysis

Captivision Inc (CAPT)’s stock is trading at $0.67 at the moment marking a rise of 33.88% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -65.36% less than their 52-week high of $1.94, and 81.50% over their 52-week low of $0.37. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -36.44% below the high and +24.56% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, CAPT’s SMA-200 is $0.8613.

How does Captivision Inc (CAPT) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Captivision Inc (NASDAQ: CAPT) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Captivision Inc (CAPT). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 24.80% of shares. A total of 10 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.49% of its stock and 0.66% of its float.

Aug 31, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holding total of 27.46 shares that make 0.06% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 20543.0.

An overview of Captivision Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Captivision Inc (CAPT) traded 272,183 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.7968 and price change of -0.2889. With the moving average of $0.9502 and a price change of -0.5472, about 208,917 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, CAPT’s 100-day average volume is 260,667 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.1423 and a price change of -0.7172.