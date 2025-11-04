Can you still get a good price for Cabaletta Bio Inc (CABA) Shares at this point?

While Cabaletta Bio Inc has underperformed by -16.62%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CABA rose by 32.60%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.46 to $0.99, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 60.76% in the last 200 days.

On October 10, 2025, Jefferies started tracking Cabaletta Bio Inc (NASDAQ: CABA) recommending Buy. A report published by Evercore ISI on December 20, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘In-line’ for CABA. Wells Fargo also Downgraded CABA shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 19, 2024. UBS Initiated an Buy rating on October 10, 2024, and assigned a price target of $10. Jefferies initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CABA, as published in its report on February 05, 2024. William Blair’s report from November 29, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $38 for CABA shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Cabaletta Bio Inc (CABA)

Cabaletta Bio Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -76.34% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.78, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and CABA has an average volume of 3.38M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 15.76%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 19.58%, with a gain of 7.89% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.12, showing growth from the present price of $3.01, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CABA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cabaletta Bio Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 13.61%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 70.97% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.