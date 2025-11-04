Can you now get a good deal on Leap Therapeutics Inc’s shares?

While Leap Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -6.31%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LPTX fell by -85.43%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.96 to $0.22, whereas the simple moving average fell by -7.28% in the last 200 days.

On January 29, 2025, Robert W. Baird Downgraded Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LPTX) to Neutral. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on January 29, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for LPTX. Rodman & Renshaw also rated LPTX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 28, 2024. Mizuho Initiated an Buy rating on October 04, 2021, and assigned a price target of $6. Robert W. Baird initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for LPTX, as published in its report on June 04, 2021. Piper Sandler’s report from June 29, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $6 for LPTX shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Robert W. Baird also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Leap Therapeutics Inc (LPTX)

To gain a thorough understanding of Leap Therapeutics Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -183.72% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.34, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and LPTX is recording an average volume of 3.55M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 15.10%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.99%, with a loss of -14.37% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.50, showing growth from the present price of $0.42, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LPTX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Leap Therapeutics Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 27.77%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 14.75% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.