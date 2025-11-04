Breaking down VG’s current quarter earnings estimates

Currently, Venture Global Inc’s (VG) stock is trading at $8.15, marking a fall of -2.45% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -68.02% below its 52-week high of $25.50 and 20.81% above its 52-week low of $6.75. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -43.16% below the high and +5.41% above the low.

As well, it is important to consider VG stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 2.34.VG’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 3.75, resulting in an 8.52 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Venture Global Inc (VG) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 13 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Moderate Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.00 in simple terms.

Venture Global Inc (NYSE: VG) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Venture Global Inc (VG). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 2.05% of shares. A total of 234 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 92.58% of its stock and 94.52% of its float.

Jun 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund holding total of 15.7 shares that make 3.42% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 127.75 million.

The securities firm GLOBAL X FUNDS-Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF holds 4.66 shares of VG, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 1.01%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 37.9 million.

An overview of Venture Global Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Venture Global Inc (VG) traded 10,165,000 shares per day, with a moving average of $9.45 and price change of -4.71. With the moving average of $12.00 and a price change of -5.16, about 8,919,508 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, VG’s 100-day average volume is 7,461,958 shares, alongside a moving average of $13.58 and a price change of -8.52.