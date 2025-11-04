Blaize Holdings Inc’s results are impressive

While Blaize Holdings Inc has underperformed by -2.56%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BZAI fell by -74.60%, with highs and lows ranging from $29.61 to $1.70, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 8.79% in the last 200 days.

On October 07, 2025, Roth Capital started tracking Blaize Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BZAI) recommending Buy. A report published by B. Riley Securities on September 09, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for BZAI. Rosenblatt also Upgraded BZAI shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 21, 2025. Rosenblatt Initiated an Neutral rating on April 22, 2025, and assigned a price target of $3. Craig Hallum initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for BZAI, as published in its report on April 08, 2025. DA Davidson’s report from February 12, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $10 for BZAI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating.

Analysis of Blaize Holdings Inc (BZAI)

To gain a thorough understanding of Blaize Holdings Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1405.64% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.98, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and BZAI is recording an average volume of 2.63M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.65%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.67%, with a loss of -15.71% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.00, showing growth from the present price of $3.81, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BZAI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Blaize Holdings Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 39.83%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 30.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.