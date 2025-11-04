Are Cleanspark Inc (CLSK) shares a good deal now?

While Cleanspark Inc has underperformed by -2.13%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CLSK rose by 89.14%, with highs and lows ranging from $23.61 to $6.45, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 59.45% in the last 200 days.

On September 26, 2025, JP Morgan Downgraded Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK) to Neutral. A report published by Ladenburg Thalmann on July 28, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for CLSK. B. Riley Securities also rated CLSK shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $16 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 01, 2025. Chardan Capital Markets Initiated an Buy rating on May 21, 2025, and assigned a price target of $20. Needham initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CLSK, as published in its report on February 12, 2025. Keefe Bruyette’s report from January 27, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $19 for CLSK shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Cleanspark Inc (CLSK)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 90.81%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Cleanspark Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 17.09% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.37, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and CLSK has an average volume of 28.70M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.51%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.07%, with a loss of -13.76% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $24.56, showing growth from the present price of $17.42, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CLSK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cleanspark Inc Shares?

Capital Markets giant Cleanspark Inc (CLSK) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Cleanspark Inc shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 19.84, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 174.85%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.42%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 58.78% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.