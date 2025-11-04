A closer look at Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR)’s stock price trends

While Luminar Technologies Inc has overperformed by 17.24%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LAZR fell by -74.72%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.60 to $1.08, whereas the simple moving average fell by -62.77% in the last 200 days.

On November 03, 2025, JP Morgan Downgraded Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: LAZR) to Underweight. A report published by JP Morgan on May 15, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for LAZR. Deutsche Bank also rated LAZR shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $1 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 10, 2024. BofA Securities April 10, 2024d the rating to Underperform on April 10, 2024, and set its price target from $3.50 to $1.20. Deutsche Bank January 17, 2024d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for LAZR, as published in its report on January 17, 2024. BofA Securities’s report from September 26, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $5 for LAZR shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. TD Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -4.97%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Luminar Technologies Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.13, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and LAZR is recording an average volume of 6.61M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 15.87%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 22.51%, with a loss of -41.38% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.00, showing growth from the present price of $1.36, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LAZR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Luminar Technologies Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 16.73%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 22.79% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.