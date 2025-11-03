What was Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NRIX)’s performance in the last session?

While Nurix Therapeutics Inc has overperformed by 1.25%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NRIX fell by -31.32%, with highs and lows ranging from $29.56 to $8.18, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 7.53% in the last 200 days.

On October 21, 2025, Mizuho started tracking Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NRIX) recommending Outperform. A report published by Leerink Partners on March 17, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Market Perform’ rating for NRIX. BTIG Research also rated NRIX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $35 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 10, 2024. BMO Capital Markets Initiated an Outperform rating on December 06, 2024, and assigned a price target of $35. UBS initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for NRIX, as published in its report on October 24, 2024. Jefferies’s report from October 11, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $41 for NRIX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Robert W. Baird also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NRIX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -37.29%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Nurix Therapeutics Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -65.35% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.35, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.19M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for NRIX stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.84%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.12%, with a gain of 16.68% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $26.83, showing growth from the present price of $12.94, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NRIX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Nurix Therapeutics Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.99%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 87.65% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.