What technical indicators reveal about BBAR stock

While BBVA Argentina ADR has overperformed by 9.23%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BBAR fell by -12.94%, with highs and lows ranging from $24.97 to $7.76, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 0.32% in the last 200 days.

On October 27, 2025, Itau BBA Upgraded BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE: BBAR) to Outperform. A report published by HSBC Securities on October 01, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for BBAR. Itau BBA also rated BBAR shares as ‘Market Perform’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 20, 2025. HSBC Securities September 25, 2020d its ‘Reduce’ rating to ‘Hold’ for BBAR, as published in its report on September 25, 2020.

Analysis of BBVA Argentina ADR (BBAR)

It’s important to note that BBAR shareholders are currently getting $0.07 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -11.21%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

BBVA Argentina ADR’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 13.26% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and BBAR is registering an average volume of 1.33M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.05%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.73%, with a gain of 63.90% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $18.12, showing growth from the present price of $16.57, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BBAR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze BBVA Argentina ADR Shares?

A giant in the Banks – Regional market, BBVA Argentina ADR (BBAR) is based in the Argentina. When comparing BBVA Argentina ADR shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.87, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -61.60%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.11%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 8.62% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.