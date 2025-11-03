Was there any good news for MP Materials Corporation (MP) stock in the last session?

While MP Materials Corporation has underperformed by -2.82%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MP rose by 304.42%, with highs and lows ranging from $100.25 to $15.56, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 47.66% in the last 200 days.

On October 09, 2025, BMO Capital Markets started tracking MP Materials Corporation (NYSE: MP) recommending Market Perform. A report published by Daiwa Securities on September 23, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for MP. Jefferies also Upgraded MP shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $80 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 01, 2025. Morgan Stanley Initiated an Equal-Weight rating on July 31, 2025, and assigned a price target of $65. Jefferies July 07, 2025d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for MP, as published in its report on July 07, 2025. Morgan Stanley’s report from June 05, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $34 for MP shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Robert W. Baird also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of MP Materials Corporation (MP)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 83.61%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

MP Materials Corporation’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -9.57% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.12, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and MP is registering an average volume of 14.99M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.74%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.01%, with a loss of -10.90% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $83.35, showing growth from the present price of $63.09, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze MP Materials Corporation Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 23.76%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 75.77% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.