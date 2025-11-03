Understanding SMLR’s financial ratios: A beginner’s guide

Semler Scientific Inc (SMLR)’s stock is trading at $27.15 at the moment marking a rise of 2.61% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -66.71% less than their 52-week high of $81.56, and 24.31% over their 52-week low of $21.84. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -20.10% below the high and +22.30% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, SMLR’s SMA-200 is $36.55.

Further, it is important to consider SMLR stock ratios, particularly its price-to-sales ratio over the past twelve months, which stands at 12.38.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 43.67. SMLR’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.97, resulting in an 38.30 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Semler Scientific Inc (SMLR) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 3 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 5.00 in simple terms.

Semler Scientific Inc (NASDAQ: SMLR) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Semler Scientific Inc (SMLR). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 11.90% of shares. A total of 181 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 73.46% of its stock and 83.38% of its float.

Jun 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is SmallCap World Fund Inc holding total of 696.96 shares that make 10.32% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 18.68 million.

The securities firm VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds 395.37 shares of SMLR, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 5.85%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 10.6 million.

An overview of Semler Scientific Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Semler Scientific Inc (SMLR) traded 1,035,211 shares per day, with a moving average of $25.79 and price change of -4.04. With the moving average of $28.12 and a price change of -4.72, about 1,119,750 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, SMLR’s 100-day average volume is 984,139 shares, alongside a moving average of $32.70 and a price change of -5.01.