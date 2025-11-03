Understanding LPRO stock ratios for better investment decisions

Currently, Open Lending Corp’s (LPRO) stock is trading at $1.85, marking a fall of -2.89% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -73.34% below its 52-week high of $6.92 and 163.57% above its 52-week low of $0.70. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -11.97% below the high and +7.76% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, LPRO’s SMA-200 is $2.6772.

As well, it is important to consider LPRO stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 13.42.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 108.47. LPRO’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 2.76, resulting in an 0.90 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Open Lending Corp (LPRO) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 10 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Moderate Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 3.60 in simple terms.

Open Lending Corp (LPRO): Earnings History

If we examine Open Lending Corp’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 6/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.01, slashing the consensus of $0.01. In other words, it topped the consensus by $0, resulting in a 0.00% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 6/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0.01 in contrast with the Outlook of $0.01. That was a difference of $0 and a surprise of 0.00%.

Open Lending Corp (NASDAQ: LPRO) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Open Lending Corp (LPRO). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 3.22% of shares. A total of 192 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 75.71% of its stock and 78.23% of its float.

Jun 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holding total of 3.21 shares that make 2.71% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 5.83 million.

The securities firm WASATCH FUNDS TRUST-Wasatch Micro Cap Fund holds 2.79 shares of LPRO, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 2.36%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 5.08 million.

An overview of Open Lending Corp’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Open Lending Corp (LPRO) traded 703,677 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.9073 and price change of -0.1750. With the moving average of $2.0747 and a price change of -0.2650, about 644,349 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, LPRO’s 100-day average volume is 801,702 shares, alongside a moving average of $2.1576 and a price change of -0.3950.