UiPath Inc (PATH) stock: A year of ups and downs

While UiPath Inc has underperformed by -0.06%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PATH rose by 24.78%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.74 to $9.38, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 26.12% in the last 200 days.

On October 02, 2025, BMO Capital Markets Reiterated UiPath Inc (NYSE: PATH) to Market Perform. BMO Capital Markets also reiterated PATH shares as ‘Market Perform’, quoting a target price of $12.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 05, 2025. UBS initiated its ‘Sell’ rating for PATH, as published in its report on December 12, 2024. Macquarie’s report from June 03, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $12 for PATH shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. William Blair also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of UiPath Inc (PATH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 14.38%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of UiPath Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 1.15% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.63, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and PATH is recording an average volume of 20.88M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.00%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.56%, with a loss of -3.76% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.71, showing decline from the present price of $15.86, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PATH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze UiPath Inc Shares?

UiPath Inc (PATH) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Software – Infrastructure market. When comparing UiPath Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 444.26, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 101.91%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 23.42%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 64.13% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.