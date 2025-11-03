Today’s watch list includes Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) stock

In the current trading session, Kosmos Energy Ltd’s (KOS) stock is trading at the price of $1.43, a fall of -8.60% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -65.95% less than its 52-week high of $4.22 and 3.61% better than its 52-week low of $1.38. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -23.02% below the high and +6.20% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, KOS’s SMA-200 is $2.0506.

It is also essential to consider KOS stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 0.46 for the last year.KOS’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.67, resulting in an 13.28 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 10 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Moderate Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.00 in simple terms.

Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS): Earnings History

If we examine Kosmos Energy Ltd’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.15, beating the consensus of -$0.13. In other words, it beat the consensus by -$0.02, resulting in a -11.94% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.15 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.13. That was a difference of -$0.02 and a surprise of -11.94%.

Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE: KOS) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 2.09% of shares. A total of 318 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 91.68% of its stock and 93.63% of its float.

Aug 31, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is GMO TRUST-GMO Resources Fund holding total of 28.58 shares that make 5.98% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 40.3 million.

The securities firm American Century ETF Trust-Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF holds 14.35 shares of KOS, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 3.00%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 20.24 million.

An overview of Kosmos Energy Ltd’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS) traded 9,676,732 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.5703 and price change of -0.4150. With the moving average of $1.6729 and a price change of -0.3850, about 9,229,873 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, KOS’s 100-day average volume is 9,565,086 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.8248 and a price change of -0.6750.