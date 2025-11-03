There Are Mixed Signals on the Chart for Legence Corp (LGN)

Legence Corp (LGN)’s stock is trading at $42.38 at the moment marking a rise of 2.43% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -1.45% less than their 52-week high of $43.00, and 57.18% over their 52-week low of $26.96. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -2.74% below the high and +42.00% above the low.

How does Legence Corp (LGN) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 15 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Sell. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.53 in simple terms.

Legence Corp (NASDAQ: LGN) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Legence Corp (LGN). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.21% of shares. A total of 8 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 66.35% of its stock and 66.49% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is JANUS INVESTMENT FUND-Janus Henderson Triton Fund holding total of 748.38 shares that make 1.36% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 30.99 million.

The securities firm JANUS INVESTMENT FUND-Janus Henderson Venture Fund holds 425.79 shares of LGN, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.77%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 17.63 million.

An overview of Legence Corp’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Legence Corp (LGN) traded 820,959 shares per day, with a moving average of $35.17 and price change of +11.25.