The Pony AI Inc. ADR (PONY) had a good session last reading, didn’t it?

While Pony AI Inc. ADR has underperformed by -5.47%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PONY rose by 30.17%, with highs and lows ranging from $24.92 to $4.11, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 27.61% in the last 200 days.

On October 10, 2025, Jefferies started tracking Pony AI Inc. ADR (NASDAQ: PONY) recommending Buy. A report published by Citigroup on September 29, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for PONY. UBS also rated PONY shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 04, 2025. Deutsche Bank Initiated an Buy rating on January 14, 2025, and assigned a price target of $20. Goldman initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for PONY, as published in its report on December 23, 2024. BofA Securities’s report from December 23, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $18 for PONY shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating.

Analysis of Pony AI Inc. ADR (PONY)

Pony AI Inc. ADR’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -33.58% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.19, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and PONY is registering an average volume of 7.10M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.87%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.39%, with a gain of 1.19% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $25.78, showing growth from the present price of $18.68, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PONY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Pony AI Inc. ADR Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 27.25%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 23.51% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.